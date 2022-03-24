Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $188.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.