Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $419.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.17 and its 200 day moving average is $524.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $149,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

