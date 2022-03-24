Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zions have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid loans and deposit balances, and business simplifying efforts are expected to keep supporting Zions' financials in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, the bank's strong balance sheet is expected to keep driving efficient capital deployment activities and enhance shareholder value. However, despite the rate hike, relatively lower interest rates are expected to continue hurting revenues and net interest margin (NIM) growth. Persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to the company's investments in franchise and efforts to digitize operations, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the near term.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.63.

ZION opened at $67.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

