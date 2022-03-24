Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.73 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

