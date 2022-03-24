Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.31.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

