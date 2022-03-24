ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.50. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 11,636 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

