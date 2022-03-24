Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 15,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,398. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Zuora has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $289,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,682. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after acquiring an additional 389,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zuora by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zuora by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 541,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

