Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 19,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,551. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $567,114.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zymergen by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

ZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

