Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.15. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

