-$0.03 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

CMTL stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $421.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

