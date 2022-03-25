-$0.21 EPS Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

APEN traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 121,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,654. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

