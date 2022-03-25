$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,699. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $41,660,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $42,934,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $23,221,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,490,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

