-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.81.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

