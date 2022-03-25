-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Guidewire Software posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.15.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

