$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EWGet Rating) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $1,316,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.