$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $1,316,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

