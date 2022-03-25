$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.65. Camping World reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

CWH stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Camping World by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

