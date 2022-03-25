$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $116.89. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Boston Properties by 28.2% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

