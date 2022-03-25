$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) to announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 530.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $686,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $358,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 349.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares during the period.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 1,973,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,926. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

