$10.34 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to post $10.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. 581,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,942. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.95.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

