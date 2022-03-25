1,000 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

FDS stock opened at $419.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.07 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.