10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will post $113.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $105.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $613.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $618.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $855.25 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $906.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.17.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,865 shares of company stock worth $14,480,467 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $109,597,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.40. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

