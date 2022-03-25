1,226 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $136.38 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.75.

