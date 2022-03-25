1,500 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

