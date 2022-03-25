1,681 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.