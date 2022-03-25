$169.76 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to post sales of $169.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.32 million and the highest is $182.20 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $131.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $692.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.17 million to $728.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

RMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The company has a market cap of $959.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.64. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.