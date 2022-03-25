171,249 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Zillow Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $302,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $147.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

