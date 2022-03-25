1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) versus Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Head to Head Survey

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Third Coast Bancshares and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.93 $11.42 million N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.73 $90,000.00 $0.00 3,030.90

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.46% 0.14% 0.02%

Summary

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

