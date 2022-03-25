$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 million to $21.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 537,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,356. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 50,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 691,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,401,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 73,647 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

