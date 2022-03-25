$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $3.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $14.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $106.89 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,685 shares of company stock worth $8,004,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

