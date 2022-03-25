$203.43 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will post sales of $203.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.75 million. VSE posted sales of $164.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $873.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.10 million to $913.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $917.73 million, with estimates ranging from $874.40 million to $969.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSEC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 89.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VSE by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. 37,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,673. VSE has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $579.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

