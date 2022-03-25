$21.13 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will post $21.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $105.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 162,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.