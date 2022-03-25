213,996 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 213,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 904,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

