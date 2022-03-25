$23.09 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) to post sales of $23.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.27 million to $32.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $114.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.07 million to $178.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $550.95 million, with estimates ranging from $141.59 million to $758.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 411,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,868,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

