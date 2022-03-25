$233.78 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will report sales of $233.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.90 million. Life Storage reported sales of $171.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $964.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.40 million to $987.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.