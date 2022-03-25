2,515 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 96,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 353,337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $66.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

