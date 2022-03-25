257,347 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 257,347 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,704,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.46% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,623,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $83.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $149.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

