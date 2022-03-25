$351.36 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $351.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.71 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $323.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,173,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after buying an additional 821,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 216,183 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLY stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

