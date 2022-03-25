3,569 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 68,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 351.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 67,173 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 150.0% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 365.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $34.52.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
