3i Group (LON:III) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.97).

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,347.50 ($17.74) on Thursday. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 1,071 ($14.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,321.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,352.22. The stock has a market cap of £13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

