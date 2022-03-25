3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.31. 3M reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.46. 2,246,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.