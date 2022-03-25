4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) Stock Price Up 23.2%

4 Less Group Inc (OTC:FLES – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 23.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 6,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4 Less Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76.
The 4Less Group Inc provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc is based in LAS VEGAS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4 Less Group (FLES)
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for 4 Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4 Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.