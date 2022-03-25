4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) Stock Price Up 23.2%

4 Less Group Inc (OTC:FLES – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 23.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 6,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4 Less Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get 4 Less Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76.

The 4Less Group Inc provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc is based in LAS VEGAS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4 Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4 Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.