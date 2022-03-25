445 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

