$455.05 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) to report $455.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.40 million and the highest is $458.70 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $376.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. 17,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,953. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after buying an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 175,991 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

