59,056 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,056 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $432.14 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.96.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.22.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.