7,000 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $75,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 903,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,929. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

