702 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after acquiring an additional 932,759 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,208,000 after acquiring an additional 932,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 696,344 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,695,000 after acquiring an additional 660,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

