$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will report $8.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the lowest is $7.84 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ FLUX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,868. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 770,429 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 123,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 77,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

