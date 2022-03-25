89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $3.99 on Friday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 119,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

