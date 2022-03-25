89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $3.99 on Friday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.
In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
