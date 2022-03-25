9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 240,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 254,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,121,930 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

