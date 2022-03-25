AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

